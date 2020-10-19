Winifred R. Pankow
Appleton - Winnie Pankow, age 87, died on October 16, 2020. at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton, Wisconsin. A Christian funeral for Winnie will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, located at N2740 French Road in Appleton, with Rev. Jim Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:30 AM until the time of the services. Face coverings will be expected and social distancing will be observed. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Post Crescent.
For more information or to share a memory of Winnie, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.