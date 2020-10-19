1/1
Winifred R. Pankow
Winifred R. Pankow

Appleton - Winnie Pankow, age 87, died on October 16, 2020. at Cherry Meadows Hospice in Appleton, Wisconsin. A Christian funeral for Winnie will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, located at N2740 French Road in Appleton, with Rev. Jim Fleming officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit from 9:30 AM until the time of the services. Face coverings will be expected and social distancing will be observed. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Post Crescent.

For more information or to share a memory of Winnie, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
OCT
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
