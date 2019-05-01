Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Black Creek, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Black Creek, WI
Winnie "Eileen" Zuleger


Winnie "Eileen" Zuleger Obituary
Winnie "Eileen" Zuleger

Black Creek - Winnie Eileen Zuleger, 99, of Black Creek, passed away Monday morning, April 29, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour. She was born November 8, 1919, daughter of the late Clarence and Maude (Grieshamer) Stoehr.

On August 22, 1945 she was united in marriage to Vernon "Vernie" Zuleger. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2002.

Eileen was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ for 70 years.

She was a lifelong Brewer fan and always looked forward to the game coming on and loved playing cards. She also enjoyed traveling with Vernie, having visited most areas of the country.

Eileen is survived by her children: Tom (Audrey) Zuleger, Denmark; Dennis (Wanda) Zuleger, Redmond, Oregon; Kathy Dix, Winneconnie; Jim (Julie) Zuleger, Oshkosh; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence "Sonny" Stoehr. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eileen is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tammy Powless; son-in-law, Ross Dix; sisters: Neva (Ken) Zemske, Margorie (Donald) Kitzinger, and Velda Van Erem; brother, Vernie (Rosie Hayman) Stoehr.

Friends may call at St. John United Church of Christ, Black Creek on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Moira Finley officiating. Burial will take place in St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery, Black Creek.

Online condolences may be expressed to Eileen's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

We would like to thank the staff at Shepherd's Inn and Good Shepherd Nursing Home for the wonderful care you gave to our mom.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019
