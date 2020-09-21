Yvonne Resch
Kimberly - Yvonne G. Resch, age 79, of Kimberly, passed away on September 19, 2020. Yvonne was born on September 20, 1940 to the late William and Veronica (Grissman) Van Toll in Kaukauna. She was a 1958 graduate of Kaukauna High School. On November 19, 1960 she married Thomas Resch and they enjoyed nearly 60 years together. She was employed many years as a Crossing Guard in Kimberly. Although she didn't get paid a lot for doing that, but she sure loved the kids. She enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved dogs, playing cards and cooking. She also liked reading and listening to music.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, 4 children; Alan (Kathy) Resch of Green Bay, Dawn (Greg) Stein of Waupaca, Cindy (Todd) Schmidt of Neenah and Tim (Juli) Resch of Kaukauna, grandchildren; Mellissa (Josh) Chupp, Kaitlin Resch, Amanda Wydeven, Chloe Schmidt, Nicole Schmidt, Michael Resch, and Matthew Resch, and one brother David Van Toll as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers.
Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held. There will be a public visitation at Jansen Fargo Funeral Home, 204 East Kimberly Avenue, in Kimberly, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Burial will be at Holy Name Cemetery in Kimberly at a later date. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Frontida Assisted Living for the care given to Yvonne.