Yvonne Susan "Eve" Verkuilen
Bloomer - Yvonne Susan "Eve" Verkuilen, 83, of Bloomer passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Eve was born in Appleton, WI on June 13, 1935 to Edward and Marie (Williams) Rammer. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Appleton West High School in 1953. On December 21, 1953, Eve married the love of her life, Vernon Roger Verkuilen of Appleton. They were married for over 65 years.
She worked in banking while Vern attended college at UW-Stout. After Vern graduated, Eve became a full-time mother to her four children. As her children grew up, she worked briefly at the Pandora Store in Bloomer, taking care of their book work and then at the Bloomer Advance, retiring in 2000. She loved to read, take long walks and play with her children and grandchildren.
Eve was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. The children and grandchildren of Eve are very grateful to have such a loving mother and grandmother in their life. She will be truly missed. Eve is survived by her husband, Vern; son, Henry (Laura) Verkuilen of Belleville, MI; her three daughters, Sara (John) Caron of Bloomer, Ginny (Dean) Marquardt of Sun Prairie and Polly (Alan) Jacobson of Milton; five grandchildren, Laken, Anne, Jack, Mick and Jake.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Mary in infancy.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Bloomer with Father Victor Feltes celebrating the Mass. Private burial will be held at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial in Spooner. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, from 4-8 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a time of sharing at 8 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bloomer area Aquatic Center.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice, Visiting Angels and our other care givers for their passionate care of our Mom.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 9, 2019