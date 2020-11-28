Zachary Steven Horn
Greenville - Zach S. Horn, age 36, passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 25, 2020. He was born on May 19, 1984, son of Steve and Kathy (Jansen) Horn.
Zach grew up in the town of Harrison and attended Kimberly Schools, graduating from Kimberly High in 2002. He excelled in football, rugby and inline skating. He continued his education at NWTC, obtaining a degree in Architectural Design. Zach worked as a draftsman for several local architect companies.
Zach's biggest pride and joy was his 1991 Firebird. Since buying that car in high school, he has spent countless hours working on it and getting it set up exactly how he wanted it. His spirit was lightest when he drove country roads in that Firebird (at unmentionable speeds). He was also a big Chicago Bears fan. Zach loved spending time with his family and was always very good with the little kids.
Zach is survived by his loving parents: Steve and Kathy Horn; siblings: Adam (Andrea) Horn, Jacob Horn and Sarah Horn; grandmother, Alice Jansen; Goddaughter, Cayden Johnson; Godparents: Tim and Pat Horn; special friend, Mandy Damro; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends.
Zach was preceded in death by his grandparents: Whitey Jansen and Elmer and Marion Horn; and a cousin, Katie Greenwood.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held at Holy Spirit Parish - Holy Angels Church in Darboy. Anyone wishing to view the service may do so anytime after Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook Page. The service will be live at noon. Interment will take place in Holy Angels Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
The Horn family would like to extend a special thank you to the Outagamie County Sheriffs Department and the Greenville EMTs for their loving care and kindness. Also a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kari Lathrop-Capul and her staff for their amazing care of Zach.