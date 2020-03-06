|
|
Zyana Corbin
Appleton - On the night of October 30, 2016, we, as parents, Lyndon Corbin and Tiana Rainey, welcomed a baby girl into our lives. Zyana Sharayah Corbin brought a smile to the face of everyone she met. Her nickname to us was "Bunie Bear".
Zyana was a loving, sweet and genuinely happy child that enjoyed being around her family. Our child enjoyed watching Peppa Pig, Dora the Explorer, reading and dancing. Zyana had dreams of becoming a ballerina and Doctor. She loved to help her mom cook and playing at the playground with other kids, making them happy.
Zyana loved to wear colors when she got dressed for her day but her favorite color to wear was pink. She was always concerned about her family and wanted to brighten up their day. Zyana loved to visit the Zoo to learn about all the animals. She was learning 3 languages: ancient Hebrew, Spanish and Chinese, and wanted to learn more. Although she was young, Zyana had an excitement and understanding of the Bible.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the hour of service.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020