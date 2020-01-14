|
HOFFMAN, ESQ. GEORGE HOWARD
Age 81, of Whitehall, quietly passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's. George is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Katherine Mary (Walsh). Loving father of four children: Deborah (Louis Grieco), George, Jr. (Claire), Jeffrey, and Susan DeCesare (Nicholas). Also survived by 11 grandchildren: Louise (Christopher), David (Casara), Jeffrey (Samantha), Chelsea (Jordan), Matthew (Brigit), Chloe, Thomas, Zoe, Grace, George, Olivia; and seven great-grandchildren, Daniel, Vivien, Liam, Nora, Celeste, Benjamin and Jackson. Loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many, George lived a productive and self-sacrificing life and now has his eternal reward. Born on August 4, 1938, son of John B. and Bertha Hoffman of Brighton Rd. on the North Side. Preceded by his brothers, Joseph and John C. "Jack" Hoffman and his sister, Helen and survived by his sister, Annette. An ardent North-Sider and proud German-American, George attended St. Leo's Grade School and North Catholic High School. He excelled at baseball and basketball in his youth and adolescence. Later, he enjoyed coaching girls' softball for his daughter Susan's teams. Graduated in 1960 from Duquesne University (where he met the love of his life, Katherine) and cum laude from Duquesne Law School in 1963. He practiced real estate and family law for nearly 60 years. George approached the law with the same type of gusto as his TV hero, Perry Mason. Hoffman brought that passion and zeal to his years as an officer of the court where he assisted hundreds of his clients through difficult and challenging times. He gained many friendships over the years with his "legal" family in the Allegheny County Courts and across the profession. In 2014, the American Bar Association of Allegheny County recognized him for over 50 years of distinguished service. George valued his volunteer position on the Baldwin Borough Zoning Board, which he chaired for several decades. He was an active parishioner and generous supporter of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin for the past 52 years. Making others laugh was George's special gift. He had a well-earned reputation as a prankster and jokester. George prized classic movies and tv programs, especially the old horror films. He would often act out scary scenes comedically to spook kids of several generations. George particularly loved being surrounded by his ever-expanding family during holidays, joyous celebrations, vacations and get-togethers. He will truly be remembered as a wonderful and generous man by his family and all of those who knew him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Friday, January 17, 2020, 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of The Sorrowful Virgin Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202 or St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.