Age 81, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born in Leetsdale, PA on February 4, 1938, one of three to the late Emma (Walter) and A. Ernest Quaye, Sr. In 1964, he married the love of his life, Josephine (David) Quaye and they made their home in Moon on January 2, 1965. Their 55 years of marriage blessed them with four wonderful children, who they raised in the Moon area; nine cherished grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren, along with much happiness. Beloved husband of Josephine "Josie" (David) Quaye; loving father of Albert (Jeaneen) Quaye III, Bobbi (Dave) Bakony, Cheryl (Eric) Burchard and James (Tammy) Quaye; cherished grandfather of Ethan, Molly and Avery Burchard, Talia Bakony, Colby, Isabella and Sierra Quaye, Michael and Rachel Quaye, and Samantha and Rebecca Bakony; brother of Walter (Nancy) Quaye and the late Judith Postnovich; also eight loving nieces and nephews. Ernie was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church and also Beaver Lakes Country Club where he enjoyed golfing. Ernie was always a hard worker and had been employed by J & L (LTV) Steel Corp and the Trivia Pub. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1958-1962. Ernie was always with Josie. They loved to travel and see their grandchildren and looked forward to their annual trip to Aruba, leaving the cold and snow behind. Ernie will be remembered as fun-loving and a great husband, father and grandfather. Visitation Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-7 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where prayers will be recited on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. Father Drew Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hopewell, with Military Honors. The Quaye Family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their kind and loving care these past two months.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
