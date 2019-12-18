|
KELLY A. MARGARET
Age 96, of the Masonic Village in Sewickley, formerly of Gibsonia, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Wife of the late Albert Brinkman and the late Charles Kelly; loving mother of C. Reed Brinkman (Paula J. Hansen), and Phyllis B. Chavlovich (Nicholas); stepmother of Richard Kelly (Roberta); proud grandmother of Kirsten J. Connolly (James), Ethan Brinkman (Josie), Nicole Chavlovich, Andrea Chavlovich, Ryan Kelly, and Meghan Kelly; treasured great-grandmother of Harrison and Charlie; sister of the late Marian M. Kelly, the late Robert B. Roderick, and the late Virginia L. Doner; also survived by loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A funeral service will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Ave., Pgh., PA 15206. Everyone please meet at church. Marge enjoyed a 20 year career at Mellon Bank. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019