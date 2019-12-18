Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
315 Shady Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
A. MARGARET KELLY Obituary
KELLY A. MARGARET

Age 96, of the Masonic Village in Sewickley, formerly of Gibsonia, on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Wife of the late Albert Brinkman and the late Charles Kelly; loving mother of C. Reed Brinkman (Paula J. Hansen), and Phyllis B. Chavlovich (Nicholas); stepmother of Richard Kelly (Roberta); proud grandmother of Kirsten J. Connolly (James), Ethan Brinkman (Josie), Nicole Chavlovich, Andrea Chavlovich, Ryan Kelly, and Meghan Kelly; treasured great-grandmother of Harrison and Charlie; sister of the late Marian M. Kelly, the late Robert B. Roderick, and the late Virginia L. Doner; also survived by loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A funeral service will be on Friday at 10 a.m. in Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Ave., Pgh., PA 15206. Everyone please meet at church. Marge enjoyed a 20 year career at Mellon Bank. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
