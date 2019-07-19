Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor
1028 Benton Avenue
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor
1028 Benton Avenue
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
1028 Benton Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for A. REGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. NANCY REGAN

Add a Memory
A. NANCY REGAN Obituary
REGAN A. NANCY

Formerly of Shadyside, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of the late David J. Regan; mother of Michael Regan (Michele), Daniel Regan (Janet), Christine Carey (Tim), Maureen Earl, Timothy Regan (Viki), Terry Conroy (Kevin), David Regan (Julie), Jamie Regan (Cassy) and Bryan Regan (Christine); also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of the late Mary Lou Darragh. Nancy's devotion to her Catholic faith was her life's foundation. Upon that she built her deep love for family and friends. She was tirelessly committed to Sacred Heart Parish over many years through her work for both the church and schools.  She had a special fondness for both the Sisters of Charity and the Little Sisters of the Poor. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Little Sisters of the Poor on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Care for Coby, payable to Bryan Regan, or Little Sisters of the Poor. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
McCabe Bros., Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCabe Bros., Inc.
Download Now