Formerly of Shadyside, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of the late David J. Regan; mother of Michael Regan (Michele), Daniel Regan (Janet), Christine Carey (Tim), Maureen Earl, Timothy Regan (Viki), Terry Conroy (Kevin), David Regan (Julie), Jamie Regan (Cassy) and Bryan Regan (Christine); also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of the late Mary Lou Darragh. Nancy's devotion to her Catholic faith was her life's foundation. Upon that she built her deep love for family and friends. She was tirelessly committed to Sacred Heart Parish over many years through her work for both the church and schools. She had a special fondness for both the Sisters of Charity and the Little Sisters of the Poor. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Little Sisters of the Poor on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Care for Coby, payable to Bryan Regan, or Little Sisters of the Poor. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.