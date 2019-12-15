|
LAWTON A. ROBERT "BUD"
Of Wexford, passed away December 11, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Marlene (Sipe) Lawton and formerly of the late Madelyn (Hoffman) Lawton; loving father of Maureen (Greg) Berry, David (Kathy) Lawton, Karen (Martin) Latona, Dr. Peter (Dawne) Lawton, Christopher (Barbara) Lawton and step-children, Susan (Brad) Stewart, Douglas Ford, Teddi Porter and Todd (Stephanie) Porter; brother of Rachel (Andrew) Syka, Patrick (Nat) Lawton, Sally (Robert) Houser, and the late Morgan and Peter Lawton; grandfather of 18, great-grandfather of seven. Bud was an Army Air Force veteran of WWII and had a very successful career in the insurance and pension benefits industry starting his own firm, Investment Management, Inc., in the early 1960's. He enjoyed playing gin rummy and making his signature Manhattans, always jokingly commenting he was "a commonsewer" of them! Friends and family will be received Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Alexis Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made in Robert's name to the : 600 River Ave Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Please leave online condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019