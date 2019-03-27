EBAUGH AARON DAVID

On Monday, March 25th 2019, Aaron David Ebaugh, of Avalon, PA died at the age of 47. Aaron was creative and artistic and it showed in his work, restoring and creating beauty in homes and buildings all over this city. On October 10th, 1999, he married his best friend Pamela (Talenti) Ebaugh. They have since been raising three beautiful children together. If you knew Aaron, then you knew unconditional love and acceptance. His heart was so big and his thoughts so deep that he made the best listener and gave such good advice. His level of intelligence was so great there are no words to describe it. If you knew Aaron, then chances are he taught you something invaluable, gave you a new book to read, took you to a concert, or introduced you to something you've never even heard of before. He was the best husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor. A rock for his family that will be so greatly missed. If you knew Aaron, then you knew how much better your life was because of him. Aaron's father Rev. Robert Ebaugh and grandparents Donald and Elizabeth Ebaugh were awaiting his arrival in heaven with open arms; he is survived by his wife, Pamela; and children, Madeleine (17), Evan (15), Riley (11); his mother, Kathy Ebaugh Greenawalt; his siblings, Nathan, Jason, Josh, and Elissa Ebaugh; and his nieces and nephews, Courtney, McKenzie, Hailey, Emma, Kayleigh, Aiden, and Jamison. Friends and family will be received from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SVC., INC., 547 8th St, Ambridge PA 15003, 724-266-2549, Friends and Family will be asked to meet at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29th at the Plum Creek Presbyterian Church parking lot, 550 Center-New Texas Rd. Plum, PA, 15239, Committal will take place at Plum Creek Cemetery. Aaron always thought that music and literature made the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you read a book, or see live music in memory of him, he would have wanted it that way.