Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
CARD AARON M.

Age 29, of Bethel Park, on November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Tira (Wallace) Card; adoring father of Katrina Card; cherished son of Donald O. and Joyceanne (Drake) Card and grandson of JoAnn and the late David Drake and Beverly Spencer and the late Raymond Card; loving brother of Jessica (Chris) Bailey and David (Maria) Card; and uncle of Kynslee and the late Colton Bailey, Emily Card, Allison and Ashley Petro; son-in-law of Steve and Vickie Wallace; brother in-law of April Petro; also many friends who became family. Aaron was a proud member of Kirwan Heights VFD. He was a graduate of Rosedale Tech and started his own business, Handyman Card. Aaron was a thankful recipient of two donor hearts; and was able to share a final gift as a donor himself. Family and friends received on Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m., service immediately following at 3 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
