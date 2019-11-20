|
CARD AARON M.
Age 29, of Bethel Park, on November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Tira (Wallace) Card; adoring father of Katrina Card; cherished son of Donald O. and Joyceanne (Drake) Card and grandson of JoAnn and the late David Drake and Beverly Spencer and the late Raymond Card; loving brother of Jessica (Chris) Bailey and David (Maria) Card; and uncle of Kynslee and the late Colton Bailey, Emily Card, Allison and Ashley Petro; son-in-law of Steve and Vickie Wallace; brother in-law of April Petro; also many friends who became family. Aaron was a proud member of Kirwan Heights VFD. He was a graduate of Rosedale Tech and started his own business, Handyman Card. Aaron was a thankful recipient of two donor hearts; and was able to share a final gift as a donor himself. Family and friends received on Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 1-3 p.m., service immediately following at 3 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019