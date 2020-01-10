|
|
KRAFTOWITZ ABBY
Abby Kraftowitz died on January 8, 2020, at the age of 33, after a long battle with cancer. During her life, Abby brought her boundless spirit, courage, and sense of adventure to places all over the country and around the world. She was a published photographer and artist who was able to portray, with sensitivity and beauty, the journeys of people who were going through intense and sometimes difficult life events. As a group of fellow artists wrote to her: "You are sun and moon and starlight. You are carried in the warmest parts of our hearts. We will honor you every time we are brave, chase dreams, love fiercely, live as art, because your example inspires us." Abby is survived by her parents, Janice Gordon and Robert Kraftowitz; her sister, Laura Kraftowitz; her grandmother, Ida Gordon; her uncles, aunts and cousins, and innumerable friends. The funeral service will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. It will take place at Rodef Shalom Synagogue, 4905 5th Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. Donations in Abby's memory may be sent to the Cancer Caring Center either online (http://cancercaring.org/donate/) or by mail: 4117 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020