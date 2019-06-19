AMSTER ADA (RESNICK)

Born in July of 1916 passed away on June 14th in Tamarac, FL. Ada was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Sadie Resnick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Amster and her son, Lee R. Amster as well as her brother, Ed Resnick. She is survived by her son, Alan (Anne); her grandson, Josh (Megan); children, Jacob, Levi, and Hannah; and granddaughter, Kim (Payam), children, Soraya and Ari. Ada graduated from Triadelphia High School in Wheeling, WV in 1934 and then from the University of Michigan School of Dental Hygiene in 1936. After studying at The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania she lived in Montevideo, Uruguay for a time and then moved to Detroit, MI where she worked as a Dental Hygienist. She was recruited by Dr. Paul Elbin, the President of West Liberty College to be the first supervisor and professor at the newly created Sarah Glass School of Dental Hygiene. This was only the thirteenth dental hygiene school in the U.S. She married Stanley Amster and left her position to become a part-time Hygienist and housewife. She was active in community activities, loved playing Bridge, flower clubs in Pittsburgh until she moved to Lauderhill, FL when Stanley retired. Her favorite activities in Florida were going to the Flea Markets, walking at Sawgrass, duplicate bridge, and dancing. A graveside service will be held at Jewish Memorial Park, 1665 Middle Creek Road, Triadelphia, WV at 11:00 a.m. on June 21st. Donations in Ada's memory may be made to Temple Shalom, 23 Bethany Pike, Wheeling, WV 26003 or Rodef Shalom Congregation, 4905 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements by KEPNER FUNERAL HOMES, 900 National Road, Wheeling, WV (304-232-2732) and personal condolences may be offered at www.kepnerfuneral.com.