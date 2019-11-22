Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ADA KUHN

ADA KUHN Obituary
KUHN ADA

Age 80, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She is survived by her children, John, Debbie, Diana (Pat), Jeff (Patti) and Kitsie (Dan); grandchildren, Jacob (Nicole), Emily, Tyler, Samantha, Erin and Matthew; her beloved cat, Tilly; and her nieces and nephews. Ada was a longtime member of Assumption Church. Ada was a very giving person. Please donate to or choose an extra angel from an angel tree in her memory. She would love that!  Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
