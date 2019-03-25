|
BLACKMAN ADA V.
Age 103 of Pittsburgh, PA passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter E. Blackman; mother of William C. McKenzie (Barbara) of Tacoma, Washington; grandmother of Joy, Dennis, Joel, Rodney, and Sheila; also survived by 12 great-grand and 24 great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late Johnny L. (CS Davison), Dennis E. (Katherine) Pittman, Charles H. Pittman. Visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave. Pgh, PA 15219. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019