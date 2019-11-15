|
|
LAVELLE ADAH M.
Age 99, resident of the Hill District of Pittsburgh passed away November 11, 2019. She will always be fondly remembered for her devotion to God; as a faithful wife, loving mother and adoring grandmother; for unselfish service to all; for sewing skills; and for extraordinary culinary skills. Adah Jacquelyn Moore, daughter of John Crosby Moore and Elsie Jacquelyn Captain Moore was born August 9, 1920 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Adah grew up in the Beltzhoover neighborhood. Adah graduated in 1938 from South Hills High School. She continued formal education at Duff's Business School, graduating in 1940. On July 25, 1942 she married Robert R. Lavelle. They celebrated almost 68 years of marriage. Adah was employed by the Pittsburgh Courier, in the accounting department. Years later, she and her husband founded and operated Lavelle Real Estate, Incorporated. She worked there for over thirty year, retiring as the Corporate Secretary/Treasurer in 1985. She was an early, if not the first, female African American real estate Broker in the Pittsburgh region. When Adah's husband agreed to have Dwelling House Building and Loan – a small German association in the Hill District that was about to close – move into their real estate office, she became the first volunteer serving as the first cashier/teller. Holy Cross Episcopal Church was the Captain and Moore house of worship. As an adult, Adah joined Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church. At Grace Adah was an Ordained Deacon and very active member of the Deacon Board; Sunday school teacher; active member and treasurer of the Presbyterian Women; and Adult Usher Board member. With her husband and others she started Grace's first Cub Scout Troup and served as Den Mother. Adah was active with Pittsburgh Presbyterian Women, serving as treasurer. She also served as one of the first tutors for Grace's After School Tutorial and Enrichment Program (ASTEP). Adah found time for social and civic activities: Debs About Town; Saturday Night Supper Club; Jack and Jill Club of America; Business and Professional Women; Pittsburgh Pioneers; Aurora Reading Club; Life member, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); Friends of the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO); and the Pittsburgh Council for International Visitors (PCIV). She is survived by two sons: Robert and John; their wives; two grandchildren and their spouses; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1000 Bryn Mawr Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15219 where Home Going Service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11a.m. Entombment Allegheny Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial gifts to the Schenley Heights Community Development Program (SHCDP, an after school tutorial program) or to Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, Deacon Board Ministry. Arrangements by SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019