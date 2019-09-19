|
Age 35, of Peters Township, on September 16, 2019, unexpectedly after an extended battle with anxiety and depression. It wasn't the miracle we were hoping for but he is now free of pain, free of depression and anxiety and in the arms of Christ, whom he committed his life to. Adam leaves behind his adoring wife, Rebekah and precious children, Elijah, Kaylee, Oaklee and Audra; also surviving are his parents, Charles and Lois Tarbert of Bethel Park; a brother, Guy Tarbert (Caitlin) of Peters Township and in-laws, Michael and Diane Rauch of Peters Township. A 2002 graduate of Bethel Park High School and of California University of Pennsylvania, Adam was employed by the Peters Township Public Works Department. He was a member of The Bible Chapel serving on the security team, a volunteer firefighter with Peters Township where he was once honored with firefighter of the year and proudly served as a police officer for 8+ years. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A memorial service will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. The Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Dr., McMurray, PA 15317. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Tarbert Children Memorial Fund at PNC Bank, 3850 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at Pittsburghcremation.com.
