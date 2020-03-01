Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ADAM TREUSCH
Age 88, was received into Heaven by Our Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Thelma (Falgione) Treusch for 70 years; the father of Kathy Sommer (the late John), Fred Treusch and the late Jeff Treusch. He was the grandfather of Shana Yocca (Joel) and the late JJ Sommer. His three angels: Ava, Bella and Caleena called him GGP. He was the brother of Daniel (Barb) and the late Larry, Kenneth, Edna, Lois and Edward. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. Adam was a lifetime member of Teamsters Local #249. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concordia Good Samaritan of Wexford.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
