Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rolling Hills Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Rolling Hills Baptist Church
120 Gernert Drive
Verona, PA
Services
ADAM J. STENGER

ADAM J. STENGER Obituary
STENGER ADAM J.

Age 33, of Plum, passed away on Sunday evening, February 16, 2020. Dear Son of Michael "Jay" and Cynthia "Cindy" (Chavez) Stenger. Beloved companion of Erin Price. Brother of Joshua Stenger and Michael (Nina) Stenger. Uncle of Noah and Mila. Grandson of Emanuel and his wife, Patricia Chavez, Harold Stenger, and the late Leona Stenger, and Eileen and Dale Dickson. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Adam loved the forest and animals, especially his kitties. He was an artist at heart and enjoyed drumming and making music with his brothers.  He will be remembered for his wonderful smile and laugh. Friends and relatives will be received during a Memorial visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of 1 p.m. Memorial Service at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 120 Gernert Drive, Verona, PA 15147. Everyone is invited to lunch at the church immediately following the service.  Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA  15068. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
