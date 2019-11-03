|
DROSCHAK ADAM JOHN
Adam John Droschak of West Mifflin on November 1, 2019. Beloved son of Edward and Ann (Thomas) Droschak; grandson of the late Edward and Anna Marie (Bouton) Droschak and the late Albert and Helen (Stoklas) Thomas; brother of Brian (Melissa) and Brandon (Jennifer) Droschak. Adam leaves behind the love of his life, Tracy Donnelly; uncle of Madison, Alexandra and Connor; nephew of Fred (Late Terri) Droschak, Ted (Donna) Droschak and Regis (Mary Ellen) Thomas; also survived by cousins, many friends and Boo the cat. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St. Munhall, Tuesday 2 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 a.m. St. Therese Church, Munhall. Adam enjoyed ice hockey, riding ATVs, playing golf, playing his guitar and was a true diehard Penguin and Steeler fan. Adam was very kind hearted, generous, eager to help and will be dearly missed by all. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019