KLASNICK ADAM P.

Of North Versailles, age 91, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley A. (Gayvert) Klasnick for 53 years; loving father of Kirk Klasnick, Gary Klasnick, and Ryan (Dawn) Klasnick, all of North Versailles; cherished grandfather of Frank, Lacie, and Ted Klasnick; brother of Nick (the late Phyllis) Klasnick of Plum Boro and the late Frank Klasnick; uncle of Nancy (Bill) Mangieri, Mark Klasnick, Bruce Klasnick, and Daniel Klasnick. Adam was a member of the Army Air Corps and proudly served during WWII. He worked as a tool and die maker at Wendel Machine for over 25 years. Adam was a member of SNPJ Lodge #629 East Pittsburgh for over 70 years and the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #141 for over 50 years. Adam was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also loved golfing and was a member of 4 local golf leagues. Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Braddock Catholic Cemetery.