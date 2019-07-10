Home

More Obituaries for ADAM KLASNICK
ADAM P. KLASNICK

ADAM P. KLASNICK Obituary
KLASNICK ADAM P.

Of North Versailles, age 91, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley A. (Gayvert) Klasnick for 53 years; loving father of Kirk Klasnick, Gary Klasnick, and Ryan (Dawn) Klasnick, all of North Versailles; cherished grandfather of Frank, Lacie, and Ted Klasnick; brother of Nick (the late Phyllis) Klasnick of Plum Boro and the late Frank Klasnick; uncle of Nancy (Bill) Mangieri, Mark Klasnick, Bruce Klasnick, and Daniel Klasnick. Adam was a member of the Army Air Corps and proudly served during WWII. He worked as a tool and die maker at Wendel Machine for over 25 years. Adam was a member of SNPJ Lodge #629 East Pittsburgh for over 70 years and the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #141 for over 50 years. Adam was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also loved golfing and was a member of 4 local golf leagues. Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Braddock Catholic Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
