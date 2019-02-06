Home

Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Allison Park Church
Hampton, PA
View Map
ADAM PATRICK HURSEN

ADAM PATRICK HURSEN Obituary
HURSEN ADAM PATRICK

Age 33, of Shaler, tragically died doing what he loved, on Monday, February 4, 2019; Loving Father of Ayla Marie who was the light of his life; cherished boyfriend of Rebekah Murphy; Beloved Son of Edward (Michelle) Hursen and Kim Muenz; Dear brother of Michael Edward and Brittany (Jeffrey) Hursen-Turko; Uncle of Evelyn, Darren and Elliot. Adam had a permanent smile and a laugh that could light up the room which highlighted his determination and his hard work ethic. Friends will be received Thursday from1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Service will be held in the Allison Park Church, Hampton, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be sent to Edward and Kim.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
