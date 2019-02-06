HURSEN ADAM PATRICK

Age 33, of Shaler, tragically died doing what he loved, on Monday, February 4, 2019; Loving Father of Ayla Marie who was the light of his life; cherished boyfriend of Rebekah Murphy; Beloved Son of Edward (Michelle) Hursen and Kim Muenz; Dear brother of Michael Edward and Brittany (Jeffrey) Hursen-Turko; Uncle of Evelyn, Darren and Elliot. Adam had a permanent smile and a laugh that could light up the room which highlighted his determination and his hard work ethic. Friends will be received Thursday from1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Service will be held in the Allison Park Church, Hampton, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be sent to Edward and Kim.