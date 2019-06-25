Home

Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
(412) 271-1361
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Schleifer Funeral Chapel Inc
534 Jones Ave
Braddock, PA 15104-2419
View Map
On Sunday, June 23, 2019, age 39, of North Braddock, died unexpectedly at Jefferson Hospital, due to complications from surgery. He is survived by his mother, Molly K. Hyatt and his grandmother, Mary E. Heimbaugh,  both of Knoxville, TN; his aunts, Joan (Darvin) Yoder of Reedsville and Lila (Larry) Schaaf of Vira and cousins, Chris Yoder and Sara Smith, and his girlfriend, Sabrina Rourke of Ross Township. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Heimbaugh. Calling Hours with the family will be on Wednesday, June 26, from 6-8 p.m., in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock.  A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted in the funeral home immediately following Calling Hours. Please visit our website at schleiferfuneralchapel.com for complete obituary.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 25, 2019
