Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
50 West Crafton Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
ADAM SHUMOVICH Obituary
SHUMOVICH ADAM

Age 93, passed on Monday, June 17, 2019. Father of Carol (Shumovich) Riley of Pittsburgh, PA  and estranged son, Robert A. Shumovich; grandsons, Christopher and  Jason Riley, and Alex Shumovich; and great-grandson, Kit Riley; also survived by nieces and nephews. He was born and grew up in the West End of Pittsburgh. He served proudly in WWII enlisting in the Navy in 1943. Attended Pittsburgh schools and was the first graduating class of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh for Photography in 1947. In 1949, he opened his own studio by the name of "Adam's Studio" in the West End of Pittsburgh. He was often referred to as "Mr. Adams". That was a lifelong career and passion. Adam was the first professional photographer in the Pittsburgh region to set up his own printing and processing of his color photography. He was known throughout the region, for photographing weddings, high school senior pictures, Steelers, Krogers, Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, Pittsburgh Steel Mills, Aerial Photography. The Pittsburgh Press ran the first color Light Up Night in the ROTO magazine. He received many accolades for his work from the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, Triangle and State Photographers Association. Friends and family will be received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 at WARCHOL FURNERAL HOME, 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Philip Catholic Church, 50 West Crafton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. After, he will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil with military honors. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
