|
|
RIVERS ADELAIDE W.
Of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Wife of the late Cleveland Rivers, Sr; beloved mother of Lester Rivers, Jerry Rivers and the late Cleveland Rivers, Jr. and Pride Rivers; grandmother to eight grandchildren; sister of Roy Butler and Ronald Butler. Adelaide is survived by a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Adelaide was a devoted mother to each of her children. Friends received Thursday 4-8 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235, (412) 241-5415. Viewing Friday, at 10 a.m., until time of service, at 11 a.m. at Valley View Presbyterian Church, 601 N. Aiken Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15206.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019