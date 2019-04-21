MERTENS ADELE C.

Of Dorseyville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019, just shy of her 93rd birthday. She was born Adele Caroline Ulmer on May 5, 1926 to the late William and Adolfina Ulmer. She was born and raised in Pittsburgh, graduating from Etna High School in 1944. She spent the next year serving the Navy as a civilian employee carrying out essential wartime work. At the age of 18 she began seeing her lifelong sweetheart, the late Herman E. Mertens. They were married in 1946 and raised nine children together; David (Theresa) of Allentown, PA, William (the late Linda) of Slippery Rock, PA, Mark (Gina) of Hereford, PA, Paul (Colleen) of Indiana Twp., Gretchen (Chuck) Fleischer of Bedford, PA, Lori (Kevin) Kuchta of O'Hara Twp., Heidi (David) Blankenship of Browns Mills, NJ. She was predeceased by daughters, Marlene (Bud) Edwards of Lower Burrell and Marian (the late Bob) Lippert of Penn Hills. Adele is also survived by her sisters, Margie (Ron) Tiedeman and Wilma (Mike) Johnson. Her greatest loves were her Lord Jesus and her family. Adele was blessed with 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren; all of whom she faithfully prayed for by name daily. She had a gift for words and took pleasure in writing the most beautiful notes to those she loved. Adele will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her kindness and peaceful, gentle spirit. Adele's family will welcome friend's from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at the King Funeral Home in Allison Park. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick. Memorial Donations may be made to Sadie's Soldiers-Carol Terrick Israel's team at www.fightcf.cff.org. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at:

