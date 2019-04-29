|
COYNE ADELE MARIE (WITTGARTNER)
Age 76 of Green Tree, PA on Thursday, April 25th; wife of Matthias; sister of Daniel (Fran), Gemma Witt, and Mark; loving mother of Barry (Shari), Gina (Don) McGrath, Melissa (Scott) Stump, and Brendan (Melissa); beloved Grummy to Madeline, Micaela, Brian, Mallory, Brent, Abigayle, Griffin, Benjamin, Mirabella, Spencer, Sophie, Kevin, and Ethan. Funeral Mass Saturday, May 4th, 10 a.m., St. Margaret, Green Tree. Celebration of Life for family and friends immediately following at The Coyne's, 190 West Manilla, Green Tree.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019