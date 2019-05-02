|
|
PLATTER ADELE (ARNOLD)
Died April 3, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was born on September 1, 1940 to the late William and Bess Arnold. Adele graduated from Baldwin High School and Carnegie Mellon University. She was an artist, gifted teacher and a loving friend to all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Adele is survived by her husband, Lawrence Platter; daughter, Alethea (Matt) Jones; son, Mark (Cathy) Moir; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Mark; brother, William (Maria) Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service will be conducted at Jefferson Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Saturday, May 4th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019