Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ADELE PLATTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELE (ARNOLD) PLATTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ADELE (ARNOLD) PLATTER Obituary
PLATTER ADELE (ARNOLD)

Died April 3, 2019 in Charlotte, NC.  She was born on September 1, 1940 to the late William and Bess Arnold.  Adele graduated from Baldwin High School and Carnegie Mellon University.  She was an artist, gifted teacher and a loving friend to all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.  Adele is survived by her husband, Lawrence Platter; daughter, Alethea (Matt) Jones; son, Mark (Cathy) Moir; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Mark; brother, William (Maria) Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews.  A service will be conducted at Jefferson Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Saturday, May 4th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.