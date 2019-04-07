BROWN ADELINE (LUSTRI)

Age 91, of Oakmont, passed away on Friday, April 5, with her loving family by her side. Adeline is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Jim; son Rick (Gerry) of Hampton; granddaughter, Melanie (Bob) Brown of Oakmont; grandson, Nathan Brown of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Paul Domhoff, Rocco Brown and Bobby Brown of Oakmont; sister Tilly Flannery of Hampton; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom adored their "Aunt Ade" and considered her to be their second Mom. She was preceded in death by her father, Angelo Lustri; mother, Ernestine Lustri Curti; stepfather, James Curti; and brothers, Armand James Lustri and James Curti, Jr. Born on April 27, 1927, Adeline lived her entire life in Oakmont, the community she cared so much about, did so much for, gave so much of herself to, and with which she always will be identified. Adeline began her service to Oakmont in 1947 as a secretary in the Borough Office. When she was named Oakmont Borough Manager in 1966, she was the only female municipal manager in Pennsylvania and one of only three in the United States. Under her stewardship over the next 40 years, Oakmont earned a reputation as one of the most attractive communities and most desirable places to live in Western Pennsylvania. In addition to her position as Borough Manager, Adeline also served Oakmont in countless other capacities, from roles with the Oakmont Planning Commission to the Riverview Community Action Corporation to the Oakmont Historical Society, and she was credited with knowing everything there is to know about Oakmont and its history. Before her retirement in 2005, Oakmont honored her by naming a street in her honor – Adeline Brown Avenue, which runs parallel to Allegheny Avenue in front of Hoffstot's restaurant. Two years ago, Adeline attracted considerable publicity when she and Jim celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary and both of their 90th birthdays with a huge gathering of family and friends – all of whom now are feeling an enormous void with the loss of this amazing woman who constantly supported and inspired them and who was always there when they needed her. Friends and family will be received Monday, April 8, from 2-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Church in Oakmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RCAC, P.O. Box 437, Oakmont, PA, 15139 or St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 387 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA. 15139