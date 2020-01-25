Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for ADELINE WHIPPLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELINE WHIPPLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADELINE WHIPPLE Obituary
WHIPPLE ADELINE

Adeline "Della" Whipple, 91, of the Masonic Village in Sewickley, formerly of Ohio Township died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She would have been 92 on January 21st. She was the much beloved wife of Leon V. Whipple, Sr, who passed in October 2016, they were married for 63 years; mother of Cindy Lou Wieland, Vic Mark Mario Whipple, and L. Vic Whipple, Jr. She was a grandmother of Anna, Erin, Mark, and Chris Whipple in Maryland, and Kensi Wieland in Florida. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Della was a registered nurse, providing care for many over the years, retiring from Bellevue Suburban Hospital as the ER supervisor in 1998. Her caring way was infectious with her family and friends. She always put other's needs first and will be sorely missed by all. The family will be having a celebration of life at a future date. (www.ltmillerfuneralhome.com)

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now