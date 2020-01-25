|
WHIPPLE ADELINE
Adeline "Della" Whipple, 91, of the Masonic Village in Sewickley, formerly of Ohio Township died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She would have been 92 on January 21st. She was the much beloved wife of Leon V. Whipple, Sr, who passed in October 2016, they were married for 63 years; mother of Cindy Lou Wieland, Vic Mark Mario Whipple, and L. Vic Whipple, Jr. She was a grandmother of Anna, Erin, Mark, and Chris Whipple in Maryland, and Kensi Wieland in Florida. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Della was a registered nurse, providing care for many over the years, retiring from Bellevue Suburban Hospital as the ER supervisor in 1998. Her caring way was infectious with her family and friends. She always put other's needs first and will be sorely missed by all. The family will be having a celebration of life at a future date. (www.ltmillerfuneralhome.com)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020