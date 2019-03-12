|
On Sunday, March 10, 2019; loving mother of Carolyn (Mark) Kanter of Bronx, NY; daughter of the late Rabbi Pincus F. and Leah Miller; adoring grandmother of Gavi Lior Kanter. Adena dedicated her life to geriatric social work at Jewish Family and Children's Services, Jewish Association on Aging and Riverview Towers in the 1980's and 1990's. She was also an avid animal lover. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to ASPCA. www.aspca.org/donate. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019