Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ADOLF POKRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADOLF G. POKRANT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADOLF G. POKRANT Obituary
POKRANT ADOLF G.

On September 11, 2019, age 92, of West Mifflin. Beloved husband of Jean (Smith) Pokrant; loving father of Carol (late Tom) Demoise and Linda (Dan) Foreman; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Kelley) Demoise, Scott Demoise, Dan (Crystal) Foreman , Julie (Craig) Bopes and Jessie Foreman; great-grandfather of Carter and Anna; brother of Emma Breeger and the late Edmund Pokrant; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former Electrical Engineer with Union Switch and Signal Adolf was an avid fisherman, reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and Bridge Friends received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St. Munhall 15120 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADOLF's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now