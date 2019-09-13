|
POKRANT ADOLF G.
On September 11, 2019, age 92, of West Mifflin. Beloved husband of Jean (Smith) Pokrant; loving father of Carol (late Tom) Demoise and Linda (Dan) Foreman; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Kelley) Demoise, Scott Demoise, Dan (Crystal) Foreman , Julie (Craig) Bopes and Jessie Foreman; great-grandfather of Carter and Anna; brother of Emma Breeger and the late Edmund Pokrant; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Former Electrical Engineer with Union Switch and Signal Adolf was an avid fisherman, reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and Bridge Friends received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St. Munhall 15120 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019