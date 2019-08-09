|
|
MILLER ADRIAN L.
Age 32, on August 5, 2019, of Cheyenne, WY formerly of Penn Hills. Loving husband of Angel Miller; father of Adrianah and Aryiah; beloved son of William and Laverne Clifford Miller, Jr. and Tony and Cheryl Harris; brother of William Clifford Miller, III, Ashley Flenory (Baron) and Brennin Harris; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, 10-11 a.m. at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson St., East Liberty where funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Professional services entrusted to COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 412-661-5916. www.costonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019