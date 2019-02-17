SABIN ADRIAN P. "BUD"

Age 90, of the West End, passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Sabin. Survived by his children, Lynn (Scott) Fisher, Mark Sabin, Dale (Patty) Sabin and Shari (Santigo) Sabin-Cortijo. He's also survived by Ida Mae Hannan, his partner-in-life for the last 25 years. He will be missed by his grandchildren Jessi (Jeff) Radcliffe, Adrian and Isabel Cortijo, Mark (Stef), Kristen, Michele, Matt and Jacob Sabin as well as his great-grandchildren Sarah, Robbie, Oliver, Mason and Chase. Predeceased by his parents Adrian B. and Margaret Romig Sabin, sister Lillian and brother Sonny and their spouses. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday only at ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Blessing Service in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Inurnment to follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Add a tribute: www.staabfuneral.com.