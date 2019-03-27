Home

West Funeral Home Inc.
2215 Wylie Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 471-2626
TURNER ADRIENNE E. (GLOSTER)

In Arizona, surrounded by family, passed quietly on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Loving wife of the late Howard J. Turner, Jr; beloved mother of Howard J. Turner III of MD, Shelleylynn Joyner-Pina (Rodolfo) of Arizona; grand-mother of Nicole A. Springer (Jeff) of Arizona, and Daniel J. Joyner of Pittsburgh; loving sister of Daryl Johnson (Will) of California; other relatives and friends. Visitation WEST FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2215 Wylie Ave. Friday 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday at 1 p.m. at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, 116 South Highland Ave. Entombment in Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
