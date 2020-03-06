|
|
WONCHECK ADRIENNE H. (BERIE)
Age 88, of McCandless Twp., died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237, www.brandtfuneralhome.com. Prayers will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020