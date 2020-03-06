Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
ADRIENNE H. (BERIE) WONCHECK

ADRIENNE H. (BERIE) WONCHECK Obituary
WONCHECK ADRIENNE H. (BERIE)

Age 88, of McCandless Twp., died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237, www.brandtfuneralhome.com. Prayers will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
