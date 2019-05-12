Home

AGATHA E. (KALAS) BRAJDIC

AGATHA E. (KALAS) BRAJDIC Obituary
BRAJDIC AGATHA E. (KALAS)

Age 91, of Dormont, on Thursday May 9, 2019. Beloved wife for 67 years of Anthony T. Brajdic; mother of Anthony (Cheryl), Barbara (Richard) Demaio, Nancy (Thomas) Liszka, James (Marie), and the late Gregory (surviving, Connie) Brajdic; also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Agatha enjoyed softball, volleyball, tap dancing, and painting. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, dsagreatercharlotte.org, or to - Erie, shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/erie.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
