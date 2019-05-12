|
|
BRAJDIC AGATHA E. (KALAS)
Age 91, of Dormont, on Thursday May 9, 2019. Beloved wife for 67 years of Anthony T. Brajdic; mother of Anthony (Cheryl), Barbara (Richard) Demaio, Nancy (Thomas) Liszka, James (Marie), and the late Gregory (surviving, Connie) Brajdic; also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Agatha enjoyed softball, volleyball, tap dancing, and painting. Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, dsagreatercharlotte.org, or to - Erie, shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/erie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019