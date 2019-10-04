Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
AGATHA M. IANNUZZI

AGATHA M. IANNUZZI Obituary
IANNUZZI AGATHA M.

Age 85, passed away October 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Carl Lyons and the late Martha B. Morris Lyons; wife of the late Richard P. Iannuzzi; mother of Marlene K. Hegerty and the late Barbara J. Serrao; sister of the late Shirley Jorinscay and the late Greta Mills; grandmother of Theresa (James) Wratten, Linda Serrao and Andrew Hegerty; and great-grandmother of Dorian Brown, Jr. and Serfina Wratten. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery. www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
