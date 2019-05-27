Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Basil Church
1735 Brownsville Road
Carrick, PA
View Map
(July 11, 1943 – May 26, 2019). After a fierce battle against cancer, Aggie Sanker, age 75, died peacefully on May 26 surrounded by family.  She is survived by her siblings, Donald J. Sanker (Dee), Joanne Ackerman (Mel) and Albert J. Sanker (Renee); and by her nieces and nephews, Debbie Mistick (David), Kim Ferraro (Bud), Rick Sanker (Becca), Keith Sanker, David V. Sanker, Greg T. Sanker (Kathy), Doug Ackerman (Shelley), Ken Ackerman (Michelle) Mary Beth Ackerman (Eric Borud), Christopher Sanker (Minjoo) and Kevin Sanker (Dana).  Aggie was preceded in death by Donald A. Sanker (father), Agnes E. Sanker (mother) and Philip E. Sanker (brother). Aggie was an extremely creative person who owned her own graphic design firm. Aggie was also an avid gardener, scrabble player and crossword puzzle solver.  She was a longtime member of St. Basil Catholic church.  Following the passing of her mother, Aggie volunteered on a weekly basis at Marian Manor nursing home, bringing bouquets of fresh flowers with every visit to brighten the lives of those in their last days.  Aggie was also a volunteer for ALS research.  Aggie was loved by all who knew her for her sense of humor and caring nature. Aggie was always willing to share her strong opinions.  Friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220.  Mass of Christian Burial 10:15 a.m. Thursday in St. Basil's Catholic Church, 1735 Brownsville Road, Pgh., PA 15210. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. 


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 27, 2019
