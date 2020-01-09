Home

Agnes "Rusty" Bowlden, 92, of Butler, on Monday Jan. 6th. Born in Canada in 1927 to the late Joseph and Anne Stringer. Rusty was a loving mother and grandmother. Wife of the late Dr. Henry J. Bowlden. Mother of Sara Bowlden and the late Peter Bowlden. Grandmother of Jennifer Lynn Bowlden and Marjorie Anne Schurr.  All services will be held privately. SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
