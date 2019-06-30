WILSON AGNES D. (McMONAGLE)

Age 97, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born on December 8, 1921, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was married to Kenneth Wilson who preceded her in death in 1997. She was the daughter of James and Mary McMonagle; and was also preceded in death by her sister, Marie Murray; and her brothers, Peter, Edward and James McMonagle. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Agnes was employed for many years as a telephone supervisor and also assisted her brother James at his bakery, Pioneer Bakery, in Southside. She enjoyed cooking, reading, shopping, smoking and spending time with her friends and relatives. Her family expresses their thanks to the staff at Paramount Assisted Living in Bethel Park for their care and attention to her needs in the last years of her life. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial mass to be celebrated at St. Valentine Church, 2710 Ohio St., Bethel Park, PA 15102 on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements are by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES. Condolences may be left at www.henneyfuneralhome.com.