REED AGNES ELIZABETH
Age 98, quietly on November 11, 2019 in Stockton, CA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Fifth Avenue High School graduate, retired Social Worker Supervisor for 25 years, she was reared at an early age at Wesley Center A.M.E. Zion Church. Daughter of the late Charles and Bertie Fisher-Stokes. Wife of the late Richard K. Dixon, Sr. and the late Edgar Reed; beloved mother of Richard K. (Phyllis Lomax) Dixon, Judith Dixon Dennis, Carol Ann Porter; sister of Rachel Berry, Betty Frazier; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of 19; great-great-grandmother of one; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, November 22, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony, Saturday, November 23, 1 p.m. at Church of the Holy Cross, 7507 Kelly St. 15208. Burial Uniondale Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019