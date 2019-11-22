Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Holy Cross
7507 Kelly St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AGNES REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AGNES ELIZABETH REED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AGNES ELIZABETH REED Obituary
REED AGNES ELIZABETH

Age 98, quietly on November 11, 2019, in Stockton, CA formerly of Pittsburgh, PA; beloved mother of Richard K. (Phillis Lomax) Dickson, Judith Dickson Dennis, Carol Ann Porter; sister of Rachel Berry, Betty Frazier; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of 19; great-great-grandmother of one; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, November 22, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburg, 15211 Funeral ceremony Saturday, November 23, 2019 11 a.m. (Notice of Time Change at Church of the Holy Cross, 7507 Kelly St., 15208). Burial Uniondale Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AGNES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -