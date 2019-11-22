|
REED AGNES ELIZABETH
Age 98, quietly on November 11, 2019, in Stockton, CA formerly of Pittsburgh, PA; beloved mother of Richard K. (Phillis Lomax) Dickson, Judith Dickson Dennis, Carol Ann Porter; sister of Rachel Berry, Betty Frazier; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of 19; great-great-grandmother of one; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Friday, November 22, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburg, 15211 Funeral ceremony Saturday, November 23, 2019 11 a.m. (Notice of Time Change at Church of the Holy Cross, 7507 Kelly St., 15208). Burial Uniondale Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019