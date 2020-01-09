|
SERGY AGNES G. (CAIN)
Of Braddock, a resident of Manor Care in Monroeville, age 97, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley J. "Pete" Sergy. Loving mother of Rosemary (late Patrick) Schlanger of Level Green, Lorraine Sergy of Braddock and the late Stanley A. "Stush" Sergy. Treasured grandmother of Kerrie Lynn Schlanger Constantini of Upper St. Clair, Kevin (Paige) Schlanger of VA and Kimberly Sergy of Pittsburgh. Dear great-grandmother of Allison Marie and Nicholas Michael Constantini and Scotlyn Eve Schlanger. Agnes was the last surviving of 13 children of Thomas and Emma Cain. Agnes was a career home maker who kept a tidy, immaculate house and was an excellent cook and baker. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart/Good Shepherd Parish and the Holy Rosary Society. Above all, Agnes deeply loved her family and was devoted to each of them. Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-8239350. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church of Good Shepherd Parish on Saturday at 10 a.m. Agnes will be laid to rest in Restland Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020