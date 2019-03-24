|
HORNAK AGNES HELEN
Age 90, died March 22, 2019; widow of Richard; mother of Marcie Reese (Barry), Cheryl Saylor (Michael); grandmother of Christopher (Dana), Claire, Dylan (Anastasia) and Evan; great-grandson, Axel; sister of the late John and William Kuchel. A private family funeral is planned. Memorial donations can be made to: Gateway Hospice, 9380 McKnight Road, Arcadia Court, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019