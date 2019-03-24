Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
AGNES HELEN HORNAK


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
AGNES HELEN HORNAK Obituary
HORNAK AGNES HELEN

Age 90, died March 22, 2019; widow of Richard; mother of Marcie Reese (Barry), Cheryl Saylor (Michael); grandmother of Christopher (Dana), Claire, Dylan (Anastasia) and Evan; great-grandson, Axel; sister of the late John and William Kuchel. A private family funeral is planned. Memorial donations can be made to: Gateway Hospice, 9380 McKnight Road, Arcadia Court, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
