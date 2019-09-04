Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
AGNES J. "A.J." (SILER) PASKY


1933 - 2019
AGNES J. "A.J." (SILER) PASKY Obituary
PASKY AGNES J. "A.J." (SILER)

On Monday, September 2, 2019, Agnes J. "A.J." (Siler) Pasky, age 85, of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully under Hospice Care at Mt. Vernon of South Park. Beloved daughter of the late Albert J. and Ellen V. (McGowan) Siler, Sr.; beloved wife of the late Ben A. Pasky; step-mother of Steve (Laura) Pasky and the late Matt Pasky; step-grandmother of Andrew and Tyler (Emily); step-great-grandmother of Bennett; sister of Albert J. (Suzanne Harrigan) Siler, Jr., Rose M. (James) Sedley, James R. (Sylvia Dess) Siler, Margaret M. (Stephen) Koget, Patrick J. (Marian Bobak) Siler, Rita K. (Gerard) McElhinny, Regina B. (Nicholas) Botti, and Theresa Ann (the late Stephen) Tatrai; preceded in death by Josephine and Dr. Elmer J. Maloy, Elizabeth E. and Walter Cekala, Francis A. Siler and Vincent Siler; survived by sister-in-law Lottie M. Williams and many nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Friday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Spirit Church at 10 a.m. The family requests donations in A.J.'s memory to Holy Spirit Church, 2603 Old Elizabeth Rd., West Mifflin, PA 15122, or to 365 Hospice, 2549 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
